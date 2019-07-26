Police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Friday morning.
The incident happened on the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue. The surveillance video shows the suspect, who was wearing a camouflage jacket, walking into the store with a cardboard box in his hand.
Police said the suspect entered the store, leaped over the counter and told several employees he had a weapon. The suspect loaded the box up with merchandise before running off.
No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Takoma Park Police.
