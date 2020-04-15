Police searching for 2 suspects involved in Silver Spring armed robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department need help identifying two men after they robbed a Dunkin’.

According to police, the two suspects in this video are wanted for an armed robbery that happened on March 19 at the Dunkin’ in Silver Spring around 5 a.m. One suspect hopped the counter and ordered the employee to stay back while the second suspect leaned over the counter, threatened the employee with a screwdriver, and took cash  the register.  

Anyone with information about the suspects or this armed robbery is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.  To be eligible for a reward, tipsters may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of this suspect.  Tipsters will remain anonymous.

