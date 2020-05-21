Police search for three suspects involved in armed robbery at Buffalo Wild Wings in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from Montgomery County Department of Police need your help in identifying three suspects involved in armed robbery at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Gaithersburg Tuesday night.



The suspects entered the restaurant with handguns. Police say they threatened multiple store employees. The suspects stole cash from the safe and stole property from several employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).