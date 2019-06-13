Police search for suspects in gun store burglary

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are on the search for suspects involved in a gun store burglary.

Montgomery County Police received the call for a burglary at United Gun Shop on Randolph Road at about 2:35 in the morning.

“We responded and our first responding officer got on the scene, immediately was confronted by five suspects in a vehicle,” explained Capt. Tom Jordan with the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police say the suspects drove a stolen SUV into the business’s storefront to get inside and took an undisclosed amount of guns before jumping into another stolen car to escape.

“That vehicle rammed [into] the officer [patrol car]. While he was in the vehicle, the officer did fire shots,” Jordan said.

Both the patrol car and suspect’s vehicle received heavy damages. The suspect’s car only went a quarter of a mile down the road before it became disabled to go any further.

One suspect was found dead in that car, while the other four escaped on foot. A bag with guns inside was recovered from the scene, but police say the suspects are still on the loose and considered dangerous.

“We encourage the public if they see something suspicious, something out of the ordinary call us, call 911 right away. We’ll come and investigate but don’t confront these people,” Jordan cautioned.

Police are describing the suspects as being adult black males. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave pending review by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.