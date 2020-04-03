Police search for suspects accused of stealing bikes

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing multiple bikes in Bethesda.

MCPD says the two pictured above stole a mountain bike and another bicycle from a secured area of a St Elmo Avenue apartment complex late last week.

Police recently released the apartment building’s surveillance video of the two suspects from the morning of March 27.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspects or provide details about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers of Montgomery County — they’re offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.