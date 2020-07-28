Police search for suspect who fired gun at another driver on I-495

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at another car while driving on the highway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The person who was shot at told police that a man, while driving on I-495, fired one shot into their vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday. This was in the area of Rt. 659 in Silver Spring.

Police said the person who was shot at was not injured, but the vehicle sustained damage. According to police, there was a bullet in the passenger side front door. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a blue sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

Police are asking for potential witnesses to call Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101. Information can be emailed to D/Sgt O’Brien at Michael.obrien@maryland.gov.

