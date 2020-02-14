Police search for sexual assault suspect in Rockville

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are searching for a suspect who tried to sexually assault a woman in Rockville, Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Police Department said a man tried to sexually assault the victim on California Circle around 3:05 p.m. She was able to resist and fled the area. Police said the victim described the suspect as a Black man who might be in his late teens to early 30s. She said he was about 6 foot tall with a muscular build. According to police, the suspect was wearing blue or gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and he might have bite marks on his hands from the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the suspect or who may have information about this attempted sexual assault to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-0432.