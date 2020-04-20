Police report seven shots fired incidents in twelve days in Burtonsville

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a series of shootings in a neighborhood in the East County area.

Since April 8, Montgomery County Police received reports of seven shootings in the Burtonsville area.

The string of incidents started the evening of April 8th when an 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Wexhall Terrace.

Days later, several more shots fired calls came in from nearby Silver Spruce Circle, Turnbridge Drive and Edgewood Park.

The most recent incident police report in that area was in the early morning hours of April 20.

All of the incidents are within about a mile of each other. Police say, so far, witnesses haven’t been able to offer many details.

“Witnesses have called 911 and allowed us to respond quickly. Witnesses have said they’ve seen or heard vehicles fleeing quite rapidly, people running, but nothing too specific,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti of MCPD.

Detectives hope locals come forward with more details to fill in the gaps. Police believe the shootings are not random.

“Detectives believe the people involved have some type of association,” said Sgt. Innocenti.

MCPD says neighbors should be on the lookout for things that don’t seem right.

“They know their neighborhood the best. If they see a car that doesn’t seem to belong, people acting strange who don’t seem to have any purpose in the neighborhood, they should call.We’d rather to come to an area, investigate and determine that there was really nothing occurring than have you hesitate and we determine later that it was something we could have responded to quickly,” Sgt. Innocenti said.

Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).