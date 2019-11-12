Police recognize man’s life-saving efforts

"At that time, I knew what should do, and that he has seconds to live and I provided him CPR," Vasilenko said.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are crediting a local man with saving someone’s life.

Back in October, Alexander Vasilkeno was riding the bus when he noticed something was wrong with another passenger.

“At that time, I knew what should do, and that he has seconds to live and I provided him CPR,” Vasilenko said.

He realized that the 25-year-old passenger had fallen unconscious and started to suffocate.

“I was doing it for seven to 10 minutes, then police and emergency services came and they took more intensive care of this person,” he said.

Officer Matthew Runkles took over CPR when he got there and Sgt. Syuong Kim used a defibrillator on the unconscious passenger.

The young man survived; officers say he’s happy and healthy.

On Monday, Vasilenko was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the department.

“I have a great appreciation for all their work, and respect and a great sense of admiration at this moment,” Vasilenko said as he received the certificate.

If you find yourself in a situation where someone nearby needs CPR, police say emergency dispatchers will give you directions to perform CPR.