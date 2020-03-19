POLICE: Photos show Derwood attempted armed home invasion suspect

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have released photographs of a suspect they believe was involved in an attempted home invasion and robbery.

Police say the man in the above photo knocked on the door of a Derwood home while dressed like a delivery driver, carrying a box. The homeowner told police the suspect opened the door, pulled out a gun and ordered the residents to the ground, threatening to kill them.

Photo via Montgomery County Police

Home surveillance shows the suspect running off. MCPD says he pushed one of the victims and hit the other with his handgun before taking off and leaving in a white van on Titonka Way in Derwood.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact investigators.