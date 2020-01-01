POLICE: Person shot multiple times in Frederick

I-270

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Fieldpointe Dr.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The department tweeted information out just before noon on Wednesday and officers are on scene investigating.

Preliminary details of the investigation show that the victim and the shooter know each other.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories