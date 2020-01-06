Police officers move to 12-hour patrol shifts

The shift change is intended to increase police visibility and enforcement.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) –You’ll be seeing more officers on patrol in the City of Frederick.

On Sunday, the Frederick Police Department changed hours for patrol officers from 10.5-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. The shift change is intended to increase police visibility and enforcement.

The transition affects about 80 officers within the department’s two patrol divisions.

Police say the added hours ensure more overlap between shifts especially during the morning and afternoon hours.

“That’s our high complaint areas for traffic– both speeding and then traffic accidents. What we’re hoping is to implement more officers on the street during those times in those high accident areas and also high complaint areas,” explained Lt. Jon Holler with the Frederick Police Department.

Police say officers on the new 12-hour shifts will work fewer days in a row.

The new schedule maintains three shifts with Dayshift officers working 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Evening shift officers working from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Midnight officers working 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.