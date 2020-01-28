POLICE: Man in stolen car leads police on chase, crashes into MCPD cruiser

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police arrested a man after he allegedly lead officers on a chase through Silver Spring.

Police accused 23-year-old Yeyson Salgado-Umana of driving a stolen SUV. Officers allegedly tried to stop him but he continued to drive off down New Hampshire Avenue.

While officers went after him, police said Salgado-Umana hit and damaged a marked police car. After the crash, police said the suspect took off running along a nearby riverbed.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect but when they tried to arrest him, police say he assaulted them.

He now faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, theft, and destruction, according to police.