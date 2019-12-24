POLICE: Man breaks into 47 storage units

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera breaking into 47 storage units in Montgomery County earlier this month.

Montgomery County Police say it happened at the Extra Space Storage facility in Kensington. Police say the man in the video was in the facility for about an hour– breaking into and rummaging through storage units and taking property.

He also went through two cars while he was there.

Police say he was driving a white sedan when he came and left. Anyone who may recognize this man is urged to contact Montgomery County Police.