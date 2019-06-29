Police make additional arrest in gun shop burglary

I-270

Four arrests have been made

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have made additional the gun shop burglary in Rockville.

Mirakle Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Earlier this month police responded to the United Gun Shop located at 5465 Randolph Road for the report of a burglary in progress.

The burglars were escaping in a vehicle when a responding officer encountered them in the parking lot, the suspects rammed their vehicle into the cruiser leaving both cars heavily damaged.  Police say an officer fired shots at the get-away car killing Marquis Weems. So far police have made four arrests. This case remains under investigation.

