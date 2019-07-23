Police looking for suspect linked to string of burglaries

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries or suspects involved is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating two commercial burglaries believed to have been committed by the same suspect.

Police released this surveillance video showing an SUV backing up to the front door of the Spicy America International Grocery store on the 11,400 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring. The suspect broke in and removed a cash register from the store.

Police believe this is the same suspect responsible for a burglary at an Exxon gas station in Bethesda earlier this month. This suspect is also believed to be connected to a burglary in Bowie, Maryland.

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact Montgomery County Police. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information provided that leads to an arrest in this case.