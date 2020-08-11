Police investigating two fatal crashes in Montgomery County

Anyone with information regarding these crashes is asked to contact Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at: 240-773-6620

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened just hours apart in Montgomery County.

Tuesday night, police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and Luvie Lane in Potomac. 25 year-old David Jesse Nebb of Rockville was found deceased at the scene. An investigation revealed Nebb was traveling south on River Road when for reasons that are still unclear, the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle struck a utility pole and became engulfed with fire.

Police then responded to another fatal collision shortly after midnight on New Hampshire Avenue at McNeil Lane in Cloverly. The driver, 56 year-old Mark Robert Bonhag, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rebecca Innocenti of the Montgomery County Police Department said, “Collision reconstruction unit was called to both collision scenes, last night, and shortly after midnight, and are investigating both collisions.”

