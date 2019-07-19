Police investigating thefts in Fairland neighborhood

Police ask anyone with any information to come forward

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a suspect who is responsible for stolen vehicle’s and thefts the Fairland area.

Detectives have released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say last month, between midnight and 6:00 a.m., a Nissan Maxima was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 2300 block of Falling Creek Road. That same morning, two vehicles belonging to a resident near Falling Creek Road, had been broken into and had property stolen from them.

“Anyone who may recognize the suspect, we’re asking to call crime solvers at 1-866-411tips,” said Officer Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

Crime solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.