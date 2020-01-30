Police investigating string of thefts from vehicles in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are searching for the suspect responsible for stealing items from vehicles in the Potomac area.

Surveillance video shows the suspect checking door handles to see if any doors are unlocked. The suspect can be seen gaining entry to the victim’s car which had been parked in the 12000 block of Coldstream Drive. The suspect stole property from inside the victim’s vehicle and then left the area. This led to a series of thefts throughout the month, policr said. Reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles have been made from neighborhoods around Falls Road, Tuckerman Lane, and Montrose Road in the Rockville Area. Police say thefts from unlocked vehicles continue to be a high-volume crime in Montgomery County. Police urge all residents to take a role in preventing this type of crime by removing valuables from vehicles and locking all doors.