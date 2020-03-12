Police investigating store robbery in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Germantown.

The suspect is caught on surveillance video pulling his shirt over his mouth before gaining entry to Middlebrook Discount Beer and Wine on Frederick Road. The suspect approached an employee in the store, implied he had a weapon, then demanded cash. Montgomery County Police Department’s Officer Rick Goodale said, “In the video release, we think we have a pretty good shot of his face before he pulled the t-shirt over him, so we’re hoping somebody recognizes him.”

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact MCPD, Major Crimes Division: 240-773-5100.

