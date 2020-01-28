Police investigating residential burglary in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police are searching for suspects involved in a residential burglary Monday night.
Police say they responded around 8 p.m. to the 7500 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a residential burglary. Police say the suspects broke into the home through a basement window and stole property. As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the police department at 301-270-1100.
