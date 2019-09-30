Police investigating multiple burglaries in Silver Spring

Police are asking anyone who recognizes suspect to call 240-773-6870

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating multiple burglaries in Silver Spring that are believed to be committed by one suspect this past weekend.

Police say the suspect is believed to be responsible for seven burglaries in the downtown area of Silver Spring.  The burglaries all happened in the Chelsea Heights and Seven Oaks-Evanswood neighborhoods early Saturday morning, and Sunday night. The suspect entered homes though unlocked windows and doors and stole cash.  Police say some of the homes were occupied during the burglaries. Asking anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact police.

