Police investigating armed robbery of a motel in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help looking for a suspect, involved in a Rockville area armed robbery.

According to police, on Tuesday the suspect entered the Red Roof Inn Plus on Shady Grove Road in Rockville, and threatened a hotel employee with a knife. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Callers may remain anonymous. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).