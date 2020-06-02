Police investigating a fatal collision involving construction worker in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of police are investigating a fatal collision that involved a construction worker on Monday around 6:30 p.m. in North Bethesda.

According to officials, a vehicle was traveling south on Old Georgetown Road and another vehicle was traveling east on Executive Boulevard, the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Officials have identified the construction worker as 61-year-old Michael James O’Connor, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to officials, the two drivers in the collision were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

This is a developing story and will be updated.