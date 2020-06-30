Police investigate vandalized Confederate statues in Frederick cemetery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Police Department is investigating vandalism of the statues inside a cemetery.

Police said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Mount Olivet Cemetery. Upon arrival, police discovered that three Confederate statues were destroyed and vandalized. According to the police, there are some slogans and symbol that are associated with “Black Lives Matter,” however they cannot confirm whether individuals from the movement are involved in this incident.

The cost of the destruction to the statues could be at least $100,000, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

