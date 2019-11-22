Police investigate thefts from T-Mobile, Verizon stores

Police say $9,300 of merchandise has been taken from three stores over the course of about two months.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a series of thefts at cell phone stores across the county. The department thinks the same group is involved across multiple incidents.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Police say $9,300 of merchandise has been taken from three stores since early October.

T-Mobile stores in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg were hit along with a Verizon store in Olney.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.