Police investigate shots fired, two arrested following car chase

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Montgomery County police car. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect in regards to a shooting investigation that happened on March 27.

On Friday around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the 12500 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton-Glenmont for a report of gunshots. Police found multiple shell casings and broken glass in the area, and witnesses reported seeing a white car and a red car driving away after the gunshots.

Vehicles matching the witness testimonies were located driving on Layhill Road near Norbeck Road. Police were able to stop the red car after a car chase and arrested two of the three men inside. The third suspect is still at large.

Officers reported that the passenger of the red vehicle was throwing counterfeit $100 bills out of the window during the pursuit. No weapons were located, and charges are still pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories