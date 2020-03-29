Police investigate shots fired, two arrested following car chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect in regards to a shooting investigation that happened on March 27.

On Friday around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the 12500 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton-Glenmont for a report of gunshots. Police found multiple shell casings and broken glass in the area, and witnesses reported seeing a white car and a red car driving away after the gunshots.

Vehicles matching the witness testimonies were located driving on Layhill Road near Norbeck Road. Police were able to stop the red car after a car chase and arrested two of the three men inside. The third suspect is still at large.

Officers reported that the passenger of the red vehicle was throwing counterfeit $100 bills out of the window during the pursuit. No weapons were located, and charges are still pending.