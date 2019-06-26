Police investigate shots fired at apartment door

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating reports of gun shots fired after a suspect walked into a Frederick apartment.

Frederick police say that on Sunday morning, officers responded to the 200 block of Appleton Place for reports of gunshots.

Police said the suspect walked into an apartment and the residents inside asked him to leave and lead him out.

Once the suspect left the apartment, police say he tried kicking the door open and fired two to three rounds of shots.

At least two shots hit the resident’s front door.

“To our knowledge, they didn’t recognize him; they’ve never seen him in the area. During the altercation, the suspect did say he thought it was his apartment. We’re checking into the other apartments in the area, working with the management from the apartment complex to see if he matches the description of anyone else, or could have been just in the wrong apartment by accident,” explained Sgt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 6-feet tall and in his late teens to early twenties, last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark blue pants and a baseball hat.