Update: Boy shot at Memorial Park, no suspect description released

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to reports of a shooting at Memorial Park in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said a child was shot in the leg and was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He was reportedly playing basketball with his family when he was shot, and witnesses were not able to identify a suspect at this time.

Police also said a suspect description that may be circulating on social media is false. Police did not release an official suspect description.

As of 1:30 p.m., WDVM witnessed police using metal detectors over the baseball field. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Please avoid the area as emergency personnel continue to work on scene and will be in and out of the area. Further updates will be provided as they become available. — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 27, 2020

Memorial Park on July 27, 2020. (Jasmine Pelaez/WDVM)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM