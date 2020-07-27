Update: Boy shot at Memorial Park, no suspect description released

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to reports of a shooting at Memorial Park in Middletown on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said a child was shot in the leg and was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He was reportedly playing basketball with his family when he was shot, and witnesses were not able to identify a suspect at this time.
Police also said a suspect description that may be circulating on social media is false. Police did not release an official suspect description.
As of 1:30 p.m., WDVM witnessed police using metal detectors over the baseball field. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
