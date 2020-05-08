Police investigate second homicide in six days in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the Aspen Hill area Thursday night, Montgomery County Police confirm.

MCPD says officers were on patrol near Hewitt Avenue when they heard gunshots and started to look for signs of a shooting. According to officials, dispatchers received calls about shots being fired in the area shortly after.

Officials say police found the 19-year-old victim in the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue with a gunshot wound. Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials say.

This comes just days after a man was murdered at the Unity Bridge in Rockville. Cornelius Lyon was allegedly stabbed to death by Jaime Havier Lee, who police have charged with murder.

Police say the investigation into the Aspen Hill homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.