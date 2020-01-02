Police investigate Rockville shooting

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are working to figure out the details surrounding a shooting Tuesday night.

Police say dispatchers received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America hotel on Research Blvd just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night.

When officers first got to the scene, they didn’t find much.

Shortly after, an off-duty officer was at a nearby hospital and tipped off on-duty officers.

“An off duty Montgomery County officer was at Shady Grove Hospital working part-time, that an adult male had just walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The investigation determined that the adult male victim was on Research Blvd,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale.

Police say the victim hasn’t given authorities many details about what happened. The department is asking anyone with information to contact the police.