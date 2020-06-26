Police investigate racist vandalism at Montgomery County elementary school

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An elementary school was vandalized with racist words, and police are seeking information that can lead to potential suspects.

The Montgomery County Police Department said an employee of Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg, Maryland, found “racially-themed words spray-painted on a sidewalk near the side of the school,” on June 18. Then on June 24, another employee reported more racist words spray painted on the roof overhang of a mobile classroom.

Police are asking residents near the school at 12520 Blue Sky Drive to review their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity on June 17 and June 18. Police said informants can contact investigators at 240-773-6237. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411 TIPS (8477).

