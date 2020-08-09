Police investigate overnight shootings in Silver Spring, Montgomery Village

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating wo shootings in Montgomery County overnight Saturday. The two incidents happened miles apart in both Montgomery Village and Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say a man and a woman were shot along Quebec Terrace in Silver Spring around 8 :50 p.m. Saturday night.

An hour later around 10 p.m., police say several shots fired calls came in from the Montgomery Village area. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to area hospitals for treatment. At this time, police say all victims are expected to survive.

Police haven’t mentioned whether or not the shootings are connected.