GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody, according to a tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say that this was a homicide and the victim was found dead at the scene. Detectives headed to the scene on the 20,000 block of Dunstable Circle around 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

Update: Adult male suspect in custody. 1 female victim deceased on scene. Detectives investigating. No further information at this time. Updates as they become available. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 10, 2019

This story is developing.