One suspect dead after gun store burglary

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A burglary of a gun store early Thursday morning has led to the death of one suspect and a search for four more.

Police say that the United Gun Shop, on Randolph Road, has been the target of burglaries in the past.

According to officials, an officer was at the scene within minutes and found a suspect escaping in a car, when the vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Both cars sustained heavy damage, but the police officer is ok. One suspect was found dead in the vehicle later and others escaped on foot.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant as they continue to investigate.

This story is developing and we will bring you updates as they become available.