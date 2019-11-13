Police investigate Gaithersburg sexual assault

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in regards to a sexual assault that occurred in Gaithersburg on November 9.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Gaithersburg Police Department responded to a walkway along Longdraft Road near Clopper Lake for a reported sexual assault.

The suspect has been described as a black male around 30-years-old, approximately 6-feet tall and had a scar on his face spanning from his cheekbone to his mouth.