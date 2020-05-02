Police investigate fatal stabbing in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Rockville on Saturday around 12:50 p.m.

Police say the homicide occurred inside of a residence on the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue. The victim was later located along the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, where police initially responded to.

MCP is investigating a fatal stabbing as a homicide in the 100 blk of Frederick Ave, Rockville. Adult male suspect in custody. Adult male victim. Call received at approx. 12:50 pm. Detectives investigating circumstances. Ongoing investigation. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) May 2, 2020

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the station at 240-773-5500.

This story will be updated.