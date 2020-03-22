Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring.

Around 1:55 p.m., police officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Colesville Road at Southwood Avenue for the report of a collision involving a motorcycle. RaJawhn Eric Clary, 31-year-old from Greenbelt, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the investigation, a motorcycle was traveling south on Colesville Road. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.