Police investigate fatal crash in Montgomery County

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police confirm one driver is dead after a crash at Woodfield Rd & Garfield Dr. in the Damascus area early Wednesday morning.

MCPD says there was only one car involved in the crash and the only person inside was the driver. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

As of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, police are still directing traffic. Cars must turn around at Garfield Dr to the north and Watkins Rd to the south.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

