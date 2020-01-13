Police investigate downtown Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Silver Spring early Monday morning.

Police received reports of shots fired around 3 a.m. on Monday. During an altercation, The Big Greek Cafe on Georgia Ave was struck by gunshots, shattering a storefront window.

The window has since been boarded up and cafe employees declined to talk about the incident. Other businesses were also damaged.

Oscar Masuku has owned the nearby Afrikutz barbershop for 20 years. He’s also had incidents of broken windows and violence outside his shop in the past.

“Every now and then, we might come across some incidents. Sometimes, we have gunshots around the neighborhood. I’ve had four or five of my windows broken before, but on different occasions. Of course, when you have nightclubs around, you’re bound to have those issues,” Masuku said.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators.