Police investigate death of a man found along sidewalk Video

FREDERICK, Md. - UPDATE: The Frederick Police Department has identified the man as Joseph Tibbs.

Police say they believe Tibbs was homeless at the time of his death.

The investigation into the cause of his death, Police say, continues.

---

The Frederick Police Department is investigating the death of a man, and they say weather may have played in as a factor.

Police responded to a call at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West South Street where they say a white male, about 50-years-old, was found dead.

Officials say passersby notified police after walking by and noticing the man on the sidewalk in front of a home.

Police say an initial investigation does not show evidence of alcohol or drugs.

"There’s no signs of foul play or trauma. We do believe at this point it is a possibility that he was homeless and it was very cold last night so he just could have been outside and froze," explained Sgt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department.

Officials say the body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.