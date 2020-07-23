Police investigate a theft of $4,800 worth of eyeglasses in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County police department is investigating a theft of roughly $4,800 worth of eyeglasses on June 27 at the Colonial Opticians store located at 718 Center Point Way in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg.

According to officials, two female suspects entered the Colonial Opticians store on June 26 where the pair spoke with an employee while browsing for eyeglasses and left the store shortly after. The same two female suspects returned to the store on June 27 with the male suspect who was seen on surveillance removing several pairs of eyeglasses from display shelves, officials say.

Officials have released surveillance video of the three suspects from the Colonial Opticians store and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. There is a cash reward of up to $10,000 being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Investigations Unit at 240-773-5789. Callers that want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

