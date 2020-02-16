Police investigate a sexual assault in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– Detectives are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in North Bethesda.

On Thursday, February 13th a female victim was sexually assaulted on California Circle. According to police, the suspect is described as a black male in his teens to early 30s, around 6 ft tall, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue or gray pants.

The victim resisted the attempted sexual assault and the suspect eventually fled our detectives believe that the suspect may have sustained some bite marks on his hand from the victim as she resisted the assault,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this crime is urged to contact police at the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-0432.