Police investigate a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police officers are investigating a crash that happened Friday night that left one man with life-threatening injuries

Police responded to south Frederick avenue in Gaithersburg around 9 p.m. Friday night after a pedestrian was struck. Officers identified the victim as 33-year-old Gaithersburg resident Douglas Martinez. According to police, he was trying to cross South Frederick Ave. when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Rockville resident, Mike Nam, who was not injured in the collision. Martinez has life-threatening injuries