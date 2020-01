TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) — The victim of a fatal stabbing in Takoma Park has been identified.

Takoma Park Police say 32-year-old Fidelino Lopez-Lopez was found lying in a parking lot along University Boulevard on January 15.

Officers found Lopez-Lopez suffering from a stab wound at about 6 p.m. that evening. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate and if you have any information, please contact Takoma Park Police.