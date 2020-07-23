Police identify man found dead in the Potomac River

Video is from WDVM’s prior coverage.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police on Thursday identified the man who was found dead in the Potomac River two days prior.

A kayaker reported a possible dead person wedged between rocks in the Virginia side of the river on Tuesday evening, police said. During their investigation, the Montgomery County Department of Police identified the person as 30-year-old Ankit Kumar of McLean, Virginia. Police said his cause of death is still undetermined.

Kumar was found in the Wet Bottom area of the river, around 7 p.m. His autopsy results are pending. Anyone with information regarding this death is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

