Police identify body found in Carroll Creek

The man was known to police as a member of the homeless population

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick Police have identified the body of a man who was found dead on Carroll Creek.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Karl Nichols. They said he was known to the police as a member of the homeless population.

The investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing, but police say his body was found in a fountain along the creek by a passerby last Wednesday.

“We’re waiting for the autopsy report to come back to be able to finalize the cause and manner of death. At this point though, there’s no reason to believe that there’s suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. It could be medically related, it could be drug-related, we’re not sure yet we have to wait for the autopsy report,” explained Sgt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department.

Nichols was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.