POLICE: Frederick man hits woman, baby with lamp

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police arrested a man after he allegedly hit a woman and a baby with a lamp Sunday.

Police got the call around 4:05 p.m. for an assault in the 1400 block of Pinewood Drive. When police got there, they found a woman and a baby with injuries on their heads and faces.

19-year-old Jaijuan Anderson is accused of hitting the woman with a lamp, while she was holding a baby.

Both the woman and baby were taken to a hospital.

Anderson is charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

