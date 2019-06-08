Police find bank robbery suspect dead in hotel room

Montgomery County police say they have identified the man responsible for several SunTrust Bank robberies and say the suspect is now dead.

Police say 28-year-old Shivi Brian Mohanani-Neil was responsible for several robberies in Montgomery County and in Northern Virginia. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Mohanani-Neil once they recognized him as the suspect. Through their investigation, they found him dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown.

No foul play has been suspected in his death.