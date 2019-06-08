Police find bank robbery suspect dead in hotel room

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery County police say they have identified the man responsible for several SunTrust Bank robberies and say the suspect is now dead.

Police say 28-year-old Shivi Brian Mohanani-Neil was responsible for several robberies in Montgomery County and in Northern Virginia. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Mohanani-Neil once they recognized him as the suspect. Through their investigation, they found him dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown. 

No foul play has been suspected in his death. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.