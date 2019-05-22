Police continue search for pizza delivery man’s murderer one year later

Montgomery County Police are trying to solve the murder of a Domino’s delivery driver one year later.

Police say 45-year-old Francesco Digio-Vanni was shot and killed while delivering pizza on Ballinger Drive at Autumn Glen Circle in Burtonsville. Now detectives are still looking for his killer. The owner of Domino’s in the Burtonsville area set up a reward of $7,500 for information that leads to an arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.